Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

