Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.79. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.53 to $20.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $22.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.66. 294,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,621. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.74. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

