Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $106.00

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS stock opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

