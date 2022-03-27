Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target at $144.67

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($175.82) to €153.00 ($168.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

