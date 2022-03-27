Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $41.07

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 7,721,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933,294. Farfetch has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after buying an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Farfetch by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,108,000 after buying an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

