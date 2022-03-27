Analysts Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

