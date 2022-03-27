Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $54.94

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

