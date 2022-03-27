Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $54.94

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.94.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
