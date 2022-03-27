Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €35.43

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.43 ($38.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

ETR UN01 traded down €0.24 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting €23.71 ($26.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.37 and its 200 day moving average is €36.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

