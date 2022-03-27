Analyzing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

This table compares Keppel REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 4.69 $10.11 million $0.04 690.17

Keppel REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 1.68% 0.41% 0.18%

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel REIT and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $28.45, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.