Analyzing Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 31.38% 12.40% 1.22% Farmers National Banc 33.35% 16.07% 1.79%

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Norwood Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Norwood Financial and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.96 $24.92 million $3.03 9.46 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.82 $51.84 million $1.80 9.66

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

