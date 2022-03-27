Analyzing Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

78.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Procore Technologies and Enfusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 14.87 -$265.17 million N/A N/A Enfusion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and Enfusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 10 0 2.91 Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $102.22, indicating a potential upside of 76.25%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.44%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -47.53% -28.16% -15.99% Enfusion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Enfusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.