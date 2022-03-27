AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $29.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.27. 151,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $699.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

