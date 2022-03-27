AnRKey X ($ANRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $151,131.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $151,131.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.60 or 0.07048917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,537.88 or 1.00026553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Coin Trading



