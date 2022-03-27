Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).
Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,470.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,421.42. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
