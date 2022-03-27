Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,470.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,421.42. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.