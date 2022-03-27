Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

