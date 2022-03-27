Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
AAOI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
