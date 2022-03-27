Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

AAOI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

