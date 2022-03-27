Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ARBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ARBE opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

