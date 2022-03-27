Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

