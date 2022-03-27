ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,873,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,614 shares during the quarter. TuSimple makes up approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $353,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,620,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 543,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 2,883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 288,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.65.

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,949,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

