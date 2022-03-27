Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.
Shares of APAM opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,710,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,870,000 after buying an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.
