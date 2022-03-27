ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 565.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,040 ($40.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,628.57.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.