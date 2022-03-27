Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.37 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.