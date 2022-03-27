Aspen Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

BSJN stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

