Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.04 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

