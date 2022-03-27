Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $41.35 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $911.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

