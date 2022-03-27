Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALPMY opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALPMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

