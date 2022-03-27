Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 873 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.03 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.