Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 300.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $12.74 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $475.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

