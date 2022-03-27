Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AUUMF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Aumann has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Aumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

