Aurora Price Tops $0.0009 (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Aurora has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $310,471.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00228890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.