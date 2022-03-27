Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Acquires A$20,685.70 in Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Rating) insider Richard Davis purchased 29,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$20,685.70 ($15,322.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Australian Vintage (Get Rating)

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Australia / New Zealand; UK, Europe & Americas; Asia; Australasia / North America Bulk Wine and Processing; and Vineyards segments.

