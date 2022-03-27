Auto Prop Reit Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

