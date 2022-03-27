Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

