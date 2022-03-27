AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. AutoWeb has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

