AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

