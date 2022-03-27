Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

