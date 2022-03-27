Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 191,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
