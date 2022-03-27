Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company's product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. "

AVGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avinger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

