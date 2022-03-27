Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 994 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $101,747,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.