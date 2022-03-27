Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $197.99 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

