Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77,307 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

