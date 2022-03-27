Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

