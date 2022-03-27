Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD opened at $57.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.