Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.02. Aware shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 12,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aware in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

