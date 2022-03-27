Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

