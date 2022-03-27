Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

