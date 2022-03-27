BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.85) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.56) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.31) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.90) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.82) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 713 ($9.39).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 489 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 648.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 591.76.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($243,661.72).

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.