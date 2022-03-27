Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 2,452 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,010.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $889.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $944.66. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.