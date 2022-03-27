Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.76. 857,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,131. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.94 and its 200 day moving average is $430.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $349.05 and a one year high of $485.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

