Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 477 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 647,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $100.14.
